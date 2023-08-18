DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns were in imperious midweek form as they swatted Golden Arrows aside with a 4-0 hammering ahead of their next fixture on Saturday against Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. But Sundowns did not enjoy goal gluts in their three previous games, despite dominating from start to finish and were restricted to close-shave 1-0 and 2-1 winning margins.

Last Saturday, Sundowns scored a slender 1-0 win over Moroka Swallows, who were reduced to 10 players in the seventh minute. Sundowns scored an early second-half goal against an average Swallows side, but were unable to further exploit their numerical advantage. A few days earlier, Sundowns defeated Sekhukhune United 2-1, even though the latter was reduced to 10 players after the 16th-minute red card. Sundowns were unable to exploit their advantage fully, and strangely, Sekhukhune scored while they were a player short. These statistics have excited the Chippa coach Morgan Mammila, and he believes his unbeaten charges can dent Sundowns' title defence campaign.

A few days ago, Chippa held high-riding Pirates to a 1-all draw, and in their two previous matches drew with Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy. “Let them (Sundowns) come, because we’re waiting for them,” said Mammila. “The fixtures said we had to play three top teams in a matter of five games. They’re (Sundowns) next, they are going get the same thing, no parking of the bus, pound for pound.

"I don’t care who you are, we’re equal here.” Mammila believes his team has held Chiefs and Pirates to stalemates because of their fitness levels and mental strength. “My players can match Sundowns when it comes to fitness and mental strength," said Mammila.

"The only slight advantage for Sundowns is that they are clinical in front of goal. “We are still building towards being clinical in front of goal, and we are not yet there presently. “Our record will tell you we have scored only one goal in three matches, and we need to improve on that to get the much-needed wins.”

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said he had noted the slender winning margins in all the one-sided encounters and added that the team is working on new approaches to the game. “The consistent trend now is that we give zero chances to the opposition. We limit to maybe one on average from the past four games," said Mokwena. "If they score as Sekhukhune did, it was a free kick and a mistake that we shouldn’t have made.

"Against Chiefs, the goal we conceded was a mistake. there are, there are five errors before that goal came, which we have analysed and that was their only chance. Against Swallows, no chances, really, really limited crosses and no shots.” Mokwena felt his team was still settling down and was not concerned about the early season performances.

“Of course, I know we can play better. I know that it’s still early in the season, but I’m so impressed with the signs already, very early this season," said Mokwena. "We just use the energy, whether positive or negative, to galvanize us and push us to the next level. "Regarding the strikers, if we can get Thapelo (Morena) back quickly and if we can get (Abubeker) Nasir back also very quickly, I think we are in a decent situation."