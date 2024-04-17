‘I promise not to disappoint’ ... Kaizer Chiefs teen sensation Mfundo Vilakazi signs senior contract

Kaizer Chiefs announced on Wednesday that they’ve handed teen sensation Mfundo Vilakazi a new contract that will see him stay with the club until at least 2028. This comes after the 18-year — who impressed for the club’s junior teams — made his senior debut recently. He came off the bench in last month’s Soweto derby thriller against Orlando Pirates, and also featured in a Nedbank Cup clash.

Player Updates: Vilakazi Handed Senior Team Contract



Kaizer Chiefs have handed teenage sensation, Mfundo Vilakazi, a contract extension that will see him stay at Naturena until June 2028.



Read more: https://t.co/ektYRGBARu#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/8CRO4hrZ5L — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 17, 2024 Speaking to the club’s website after signing his new deal, the Soweto-born Vilakazi expressed his delight. “It has always been my dream from a young age to play for the senior team and represent Kaizer Chiefs. I am looking forward to contributing to the Club and paying back the management for believing in my talent,” said the teenager.

“I thank all the supporters who always push me to do better, I promise not to disappoint.” The club’s Sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Jr, said he was looking forward to seeing the younster develop and that his promotion to the first team was a “testament to the great work” being done with young players.