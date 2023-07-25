Independent Online
Tuesday, July 25, 2023

I’ll do my talking on the field says, Orlando Pirates’ new signing Lesedi Kapinga

FILE - Lesedi Kapinga Lesedi challeged by Cape Town City's captain Thami Mkhize in a PSL game at Cape Town Stadium.photographer:Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 2h ago

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates announced the arrival of Lesedi Kapinga as the club's latest signing ahead of the 2023/2024 season on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who recently became a free agent, has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Buccaneers.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns ace expressed his joy at signing with Pirates and vowed to get to work immediately.

“I am pleased to join the club,” said Kapinga. “I'm not much of a talker because talk is cheap. All I'm focused on is to start training and working my way back to playing the game I love,” he told the club’s website.

The Limpopo-born utility player has received a huge boost in his attempts to revive his career following a trophy-laden, but personally unsuccessful stint with the defending league champions.

During his time with Sundowns, Kapinga made 39 appearances in his three years at the club, winning three league titles and the Nedbank Cup - the sort of winning mentality expected at his new side.

Pirates have been very ambitious in their attempts to chase down Sundowns on all fronts and have further boosted their chances with six new signings ahead of the new campaign.

Kapinga will join the likes of Patrick Maswanganyi (SuperSport United), Melusi Buthelezi (TS Galaxy), Sphamandla Gumede (Dondol Stars), Katlego Otladisa (Marumo Gallants) and Sephelo Baloni from All-Stars.

The Buccaneers will ply their trade in four different competitions this season following their return to the CAF Champions League. The Sea Robbers will also look to defend the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup crowns

@ScribeSmiso

IOL Sport

