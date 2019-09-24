Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp speaks to the press after watching his team beat AmaZulu in the Absa Premiership on Tuesday afternoon at King Zwelithini Stadium. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has hit back at claims that he is defensive coach. The German tactician had just watched his charges overcome AmaZulu 2-0 in an Absa Premiership encounter at Durban King Zwelithini Stadium when he took exception to the claim when quizzed on SuperSport.

“You know, I’ve said it several times, I don’t know where these rumours come from [that] I am a defensive coach. I have no idea.

“We have really done our reputation in terms of scouting, that we need the players in the front, going to Zambia, keeping Leonardo [Castro], having Dumi [Dumisani Zuma], having [:azarous] Kambole. More players who make it variable for us,” said the German.

“These players were not there last season. They were not even able to play for Chiefs. I think this is something, when you have the ingredients, then it equals a good meal and w have seen it today,” he said.

The win allowed Amakhosi to move back to the top of the league ahead of their next outing, when Baroka FC visit the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

AmaZulu’s struggles continued on Tuesday, and the Durban side are still without a win after six games, and currently sit at the bottom of the table, and on the same number of points as equally hapless fellow KZN club Maritzburg United.

IOL Sport