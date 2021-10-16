’I’m pleased with how the boys concentrated,’ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter

Durban – Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter believes that good movement around the opposition goal was the key to his side beat Chippa United 4-0 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. The result was only Chiefs’ second league win of the season. The club’s new signing Keagan Dolly was the architect of the win as he scored two goals of his own while playing a role in creating the other two which were scored by Khama Billiat and Lazarus Kambole.

📺 Stream live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3| #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/kxUSDpnY2P — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 16, 2021 “It was great for our attackers to get onto the scoresheet. Confidence breeds confidence. We’ve said that we must concentrate on our performances individually and collectively. We will not concentrate on things that are said or speculated on. The boys concentrated on our performance today and I’m pleased in that respect,” said the Englishman. ALSO READ: Keagan Dolly scores twice as Kaizer Chiefs hammer Chippa on chairman Kaizer Motaung’s birthday There is no doubt that the result would have been a bitter pill to swallow for Chippa coach Gavin Hunt. The Chilli Boys’ tactician would have been hoping to get one over Chiefs after the Soweto giants sacked him in May.

While the scoreline suggests that Chippa were comprehensively outplayed, the Eastern Cape based club did create several opportunities in the game and Baxter admits that the score was not a true reflection of what happened in the game. 90 + 3’| #KC 4 : 0 #CU



Full time score: (Dolly 12' 31', Billiat 70', Kambole 90 + 1') Kaizer Chiefs 4 : 0 Chippa United

Man of the Match: Keagan Dolly



"It was a closer game than 4-0. We decided to play deeper in the second half and invited a few crosses. It was a closer game than the score suggests. When you don't miss your chances and prevent your opponents from converting this is what happens," said Baxter.