In-form Orlando Pirates set to add to Golden Arrows’ woes

Arrows have scored one goal in their last six matches and have conceded 10 goals. Whereas they were in the upper echelons of the standings earlier this season, they have slumped to seventh place. The head-to-head record of the two teams shows that Pirates have won eight times in 18 meetings, seven of which have ended in draws. Arrows’ striker Ryan Moon is one player that coach Mabhuti Khenyeza can rely on to turn the club’s fortunes around. When Moon is at his best, he poses a major problem to any defence in the league. He is overdue for a big game, and quality opposition like Pirates may bring the best out of him.

The other Arrows player who could help stage a recovery is right-back Brandon Theron. He has been solid in defence, but the same cannot be said about the rest of the team’s defensive unit. He also has a penchant for joining the attack when the opportunity arises and has been the team’s lone scorer over the last while. The Durban-based outfit is facing the looming threat of matching the club’s worst Premiership losing streak since 2014 if they suffer another defeat.

Orlando Pirates have been enjoying resurgent form in recent weeks and have won four of their last five league matches. They also boast an impressive defensive record with five clean sheets. The good news for Pirates is that Thembinkosi Lorch has returned from suspension and will add further firepower to the Pirates’ attack.