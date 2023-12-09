Inconsistent Orlando Pirates looking to steady ship against TS Galaxy

Orlando Pirates are not drowning in self pity after falling behind in the title race, instead they are doing the best they can to make up for lost time. Pirates have failed to live up to the billing of title contenders this season, dropping points that they were tipped to collect in the DStv Premiership.

Those shortcomings led to their struggles as they trail perennial champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have two games in hand, by 11 points after 12 matches. Midfielder Miguel Timm concedes that they’ve not been as consistent as they’d have liked, but not all is lost given that the season is yet to hit the halfway mark.

‘Focus on ourselves’ “For sure, it’s a big gap but we need to focus on ourselves. There’s still a lot to play for. We are not going to give up,” the hard-nosed midfielder said. “I think there’s still enough confidence and the direction that we are taking. And reaching the targets that we’ve set for ourselves this season.

“We are looking for signs of improvements from last season. There are games that we could have won but we drew. We know that. But it’s still early, and we are looking for consistency.” Timm is right. There seems to be enough belief within this Pirates team that they can make a late push for the title, having won three games and drawing one in the last four. But they can’t rest on their laurels now. Pirates need to consolidate that form during the festive season and win all four matches to try to get closer to the top.

Those aspirations will have to continue against TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (8pm kick-off) - the Rockets are high on confidence after reaching the Carling Knockout Cup final.

Striving for more A win for Pirates over Galaxy would mark their second win at home in less than a week, having beaten Moroka Swallows 2-0 in the league midweek. Timm, though, says they want to win both home and away. After all, it was the knack of amassing wins all around that inspired Pirates to a second place finish last season albeit late in the campaign. “A season is made of streaks and purple patches. The purple patch we had last season came late though. And we are trying to fix that,” Timm said.