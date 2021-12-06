IOL Sport breaks down an action packed week of DStv Premiership action

Cape Town — The DStv Premiership will be in full swing this mid-week with two matches on Tuesday and a blockbusting six games on Wednesday. IOL Sport's Zaahier Adams will break it all down with a particular focus on the best of Gauteng pitted against the upstarts from KwaZulu-Natal.

1. Sundowns (1) v Royal AM (3), Wednesday, 3:30pm The champions-elect are still the only unbeaten team in the league, but are currently suffering a mid-season stumble having only won one out of their last four matches. The "flu-bug" going around in the Sundowns team and congestion of fixtures is not helping matters either. Saying all of that, they are still everything Royal AM dream of being. "Soccer has been there for quite some time and it’s always been about the Soweto Derby so we thought it’s about time that we raise the KZN flag high," charismatic Royal AM owner Shawn Mkhize said. "MaMkhize" team will certainly know if they really are the genuine article after their trip to Tshwane or whether they are just fake news. 2. Amazulu (9) v Orlando Pirates (7), Wednesday, 5:30pm

Both teams need to find their scoring boots after goalless draws at the weekend. In fact, Amazulu have the most draws in the league with nine stalemates. Usuthu coach Benni McCarthy, who is also a Pirates legend from his playing days, has certainly lamented his team's lack of composure infront of goal this season, especially as he was killer finisher infront of goal. "It is up to us to listen to the coach, take the initiative to score the goals, and convert our chances and then we will be more clinical," Amazulu midfielder Keegan Buchanan said. Pirates, meanwhile, lack of goals is primarily linked with the absence of their first-choice front three Vincent Pule, Thembinkosi Lorch, Zakhele Lepasa and Richard Ofori, but they can at least welcome back Innocent Maela who has returned to fitness. 3. Golden Arrows (8) v Kaizer Chiefs (4) Wednesday, 7:30pm It is still unclear whether Chiefs will arrive at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday after the Covid-19 outbreak at the club. They have already forfeited last weekend's fixture against Cape Town City and put in a request to have all their December fixtures postponed. It is highly unlikely that this game will go ahead.

4. Sekhukhune United (2) v Gallants (12), Wednesday, 5pm

"I don't think anyone would've thought Sekhukhune would be second place in the league, themselves included!" Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler chuckled. It's no laughing matter though as the Premiership newbies are flying higher than ever. The Limpopo side will be looking to continue their run of form against Gallants this week. "We are very happy with our second position. We will stay humble. We will keep working hard for the people of Limpopo," Sekhukhune coach MacDonald Makhebu said. 5. Stellenbosch (5) v SuperSport United (6) Wednesday, 5pm The teams will be entering this fixture in contrasting moods after Stellenbosch stopped a run of two consecutive defeats with an inspiring draw against Mamelodi Sundowns, while SuperSport United went down to Sekhukhune. Only two points separate these two teams on the table though and they will have it all to play for at the Danie Craven Stadium.