IOL Sport soccer writers predict the 2022/23 DStv Premiership Table

Thlopie Motsepe (Chairman) of Mamelodi Sundowns lifts the DStv Premiership trophy after their game against Cape Town City at Loftus Versveld Stadium last June

FILE - Thlopie Motsepe (Chairman) of Mamelodi Sundowns lifts the DStv Premiership trophy after their game against Cape Town City at Loftus Versveld Stadium last June. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Published 30m ago

Durban — The new DStv Premiership season kicked off on Friday with champions Mamelodi Sundowns sealing a convincing 2-0 win over runners-up Cape Town City in the Mother City.

It will be yet another season of ups and downs with most teams still in a rebuilding phase. There is no longer a “big three” in South African football and we are bound to see some twists and turns.

IOL Sport’s team of football writers put their heads on the block and predict where each team will finish in the league. Some of these picks likely will not age well, given the unpredictability of the league, but here are the breakdowns of how the league will pan out according to our esteemed writers.

Smiso Msomi

1. Sundowns

2. Orlando Pirates

3. Kaizer Chiefs

4. Cape Town City

5. Royal AM

6. AmaZulu

7. SuperSport

8. TS Galaxy

9. Stellenbosch FC

10. Golden Arrows

11. Sekhukhune United

12. Maritzburg United

13. Richards Bay

14. Marumo Gallants

15. Chippa United

16. Swallows

Eshlin Vedan

1. Sundowns

2. Orlando Pirates

3. Cape Town City

4. Stellenbosch FC

5. Kaizer Chiefs

6. SuperSport United

7. AmaZulu

8. TS Galaxy

9. Sekhukhune

10. Royal AM

11. Golden Arrows

12. Maritzburg United

13. Swallows

14. Marumo Gallants

15. Richards Bay

16. Chippa United

Herman Gibbs

1.Sundowns

2. SuperSport United

3. Orlando Pirates

4. Cape Town City

5. Stellenbosch FC

6. Kaizer Chiefs

7. Marumo Gallants

8. Sekhukhune United

9. Royal AM

10. AmaZulu

11. TS Galaxy

12. Swallows

13. Golden Arrows

14. Maritzburg United

15. Richards Bay

16. Chippa United

Mihlali Baleka

1. Mamelodi Sundowns

2. Kaizer Chiefs

3. Orlando Pirates

4. Cape Town City

5. Stellenbosch FC

6. SuperSport United

7. AmaZulu

8. Royal AM

9. Swallows FC

10. TS Galaxy

11. Maritzburg United

12. Golden Arrows

13. Chippa United

14. Sekhukhune United

15. Richards Bay

16. Marumo Gallants

IOL Sport

