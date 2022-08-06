IOL Sport soccer writers predict the 2022/23 DStv Premiership Table

Durban — The new DStv Premiership season kicked off on Friday with champions Mamelodi Sundowns sealing a convincing 2-0 win over runners-up Cape Town City in the Mother City.
It will be yet another season of ups and downs with most teams still in a rebuilding phase. There is no longer a “big three” in South African football and we are bound to see some twists and turns.
IOL Sport’s team of football writers put their heads on the block and predict where each team will finish in the league. Some of these picks likely will not age well, given the unpredictability of the league, but here are the breakdowns of how the league will pan out according to our esteemed writers.
Smiso Msomi
1. Sundowns
2. Orlando Pirates
3. Kaizer Chiefs
4. Cape Town City
5. Royal AM
6. AmaZulu
7. SuperSport
8. TS Galaxy
9. Stellenbosch FC
10. Golden Arrows
11. Sekhukhune United
12. Maritzburg United
13. Richards Bay
14. Marumo Gallants
15. Chippa United
16. Swallows
Eshlin Vedan
1. Sundowns
2. Orlando Pirates
3. Cape Town City
4. Stellenbosch FC
5. Kaizer Chiefs
6. SuperSport United
7. AmaZulu
8. TS Galaxy
9. Sekhukhune
10. Royal AM
11. Golden Arrows
12. Maritzburg United
13. Swallows
14. Marumo Gallants
15. Richards Bay
16. Chippa United
Herman Gibbs
1.Sundowns
2. SuperSport United
3. Orlando Pirates
4. Cape Town City
5. Stellenbosch FC
6. Kaizer Chiefs
7. Marumo Gallants
8. Sekhukhune United
9. Royal AM
10. AmaZulu
11. TS Galaxy
12. Swallows
13. Golden Arrows
14. Maritzburg United
15. Richards Bay
16. Chippa United
Mihlali Baleka
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
2. Kaizer Chiefs
3. Orlando Pirates
4. Cape Town City
5. Stellenbosch FC
6. SuperSport United
7. AmaZulu
8. Royal AM
9. Swallows FC
10. TS Galaxy
11. Maritzburg United
12. Golden Arrows
13. Chippa United
14. Sekhukhune United
15. Richards Bay
16. Marumo Gallants
IOL Sport