IOL Sport soccer writers predict the 2022/23 DStv Premiership Table

It will be yet another season of ups and downs with most teams still in a rebuilding phase. There is no longer a “big three” in South African football and we are bound to see some twists and turns.

IOL Sport’s team of football writers put their heads on the block and predict where each team will finish in the league. Some of these picks likely will not age well, given the unpredictability of the league, but here are the breakdowns of how the league will pan out according to our esteemed writers.

Smiso Msomi