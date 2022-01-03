Irvin Khoza set to address the football nation amidst a pile up of controversy

Durban — Premier Soccer League Chairman, Irvin Khoza, is set to address the football community for the second time in the space of a month on Wednesday at 11am. The press conference follows a period of elite administrative controversy within the South African football governing body in which numerous high profile cases have been left unresolved and a few of the most integral individuals handing in their resignation.

Khoza gathered all and sundry on the 10th December in a press conference expected to attend to the countless questions that flooded the PSL offices. Instead of issuing a statement that was to clear up the issues the body, Khoza and Co. introduced the DStv Comapct Cup, a tournament that is to be held during the Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) period in the weeks of the 22-29 of January. Following this announcement, a few clubs were reported to not have been informed about the possibility of such a tournament, which in essence fuels this upcoming conference with intrigue.

The Kaizer Chiefs saga continues to lead the contentious proceedings aligned with the PSL at the moment as they are set to lodge an appeal of the decision to not grant a postponement of their matches in December, citing well over 30 cases of positive Covid 19 results. “Kaizer Chiefs is disappointed and taken aback by the contrasting lack of urgency from the PSL after having taken almost three weeks to address the matter” read the statement issued by the club. A number of clubs, journalists and fans are hoping the PSL’s latest address sheds light on the ongoing proceedings and issues progressive directive as we near the return of PSL action.