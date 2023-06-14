Cape Town - Arthur Zwane’s days are numbered as Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly started negotiations with Nasreddine Nabi, the Tunisian coach who recently guided Young Africans to the Caf Confederation Cup final. For several weeks, speculation has been rife that Zwane, who had an underwhelming debut season at Chiefs, will be replaced as coach.

The club finished in a disappointing fifth position in the Premiership and went trophyless for an eighth successive campaign. Zwane still has two years remaining on his contract. But should Nabi be appointed, Zwane will probably end up as an assistant. He could also return to the youth ranks, where, according to Chiefs, he was very successful in grooming up-and-coming talents.

Informed sources say Nabi has entertained the possibility of coaching Amakhosi, and he is keen on bringing in his support staff. The Tunisian’s entourage is likely to include an assistant coach, a goalkeeping coach, and a strength and conditioning coach. Under Nabi’s guidance, Tanzanian giants Young Africans, popularly known as Yanga, won the Tanzanian domestic treble this season.

They were crowned Azam Cup champions, and won the Mainland Tanzania NBC Premier League title and Community Shield. Over the weekend, he was also named the country’s Premiership Coach of the Season, and after two campaigns in Tanzania, he has won six trophies. His Yanga contract expires at the end of July, and reports say that Young Africans have not accepted his terms for a new deal.

Nabi’s only failure of late was failing to win the Confederation Cup after losing the two-legged final to Algerian powerhouse USM Algers on away goals. Before arriving at Young Africans two seasons ago, the 58-year-old Nabi had coaching stints at Al Ahly SC (Libya), Al-Hilal (Sudan), Ismaily SC (Egypt) and Al-Merrikh (Sudan). During this time, his teams played in both the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup.

With these stints under his belt, Nabi is well equipped to prepare Chiefs for continental competition. However, since the Glamour Boys have failed to qualify for a place in next season’s continental competitions, he’ll be fully focused on domestic action at Chiefs. He has dual Tunisian and Belgian citizenship, and holds a Uefa Pro Licence.

In recent weeks, Nabi has been on the radar of high-profile African clubs Wydad AC, Raja Club Athletic (both Morocco) and Esperance (Tunisia). If all goes according to plan, Nabi could be joined by one of his best players at Chiefs, who are making a bid to sign Congolese striker Fiston Mayele. Mayele is a prolific goal scorer and was named the best player of the just-completed Tanzanian Premier League season. He was also the leading goal scorer in the Confederation Cup.