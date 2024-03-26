Independent Online
Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Is Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro approaching the end of road?

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro. Photo: Itumeleng English/Independent Newspapers

Published 1h ago

Mthobisi Nozulela

If Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro’s assertions are to be believed, next season could be his final in charge of the Soweto giants.

In an interview with a Finnish YouTube channel back in October of 2021, Riveiro revealed he did not believe a coach should spend more than three years at one club. He said this while reflecting on his time at Finnish club FC Inter Turku.

“I don't think that as a coach you have to spend more than three years in the same place. It's for me the maximum, with exceptions, of course...,” the Spaniard said.

The following year, Riveiro signed a three-year deal with the Buccaneers, and has had a relatively successful time in charge of the Soweto giants.

According to recent reports, Pirates have been working behind the scenes to tie Riveiro — who has been attracting interest in Finland and Sweden — down to a new contract.

The 46-year-old has enjoyed a largely successful spell at Pirates, where he has led the club to back-to-back MTN8 titles and a Nedbank Cup. His side are also well on course to defend their Nedbank Cup title after they breezed past lower division side Hungry Lions to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Soweto giants are currently second in the league, and will be hoping to secure a place in next season’s CAF Champions League.

Should they secure a place in the CAF Champions League, and bag another Cup title, then Pirates would want to ensure he remains with the club for longer than three years.

IOL

