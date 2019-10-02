DURBAN – Maritzburg United made it back to back victories on Wednesday as they brushed off Baroka FC 1-0 at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg in an Absa Premiership showdown.
It was a scrappy win for the Team of Choice but they showed character to hold on to their lead. Last week they also dispatched Chippa United in their own territory.
Maritzburg will head in to the Fifa break oozing with confidence having collected six points out of possible six.
Baroka came to Maritzburg with an intention to collect the maximum points. They were playing on the front football and asking all the questions.
The woodwork came in to United's rescue 18 minutes in to the game. Richard Mbulu hit the post with a well taken strike with his left foot. He profited from an exquisite pass from Matome Mabeba from the left and side.