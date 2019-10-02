It wasn't beautiful but Maritzburg will be happy with back-to-back victories









It was a scrappy win for the Team of Choice but they showed character to hold on to their lead over Baroka. Photo: @MaritzburgUtd on twitter DURBAN – Maritzburg United made it back to back victories on Wednesday as they brushed off Baroka FC 1-0 at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg in an Absa Premiership showdown. It was a scrappy win for the Team of Choice but they showed character to hold on to their lead. Last week they also dispatched Chippa United in their own territory. Maritzburg will head in to the Fifa break oozing with confidence having collected six points out of possible six. Baroka came to Maritzburg with an intention to collect the maximum points. They were playing on the front football and asking all the questions. The woodwork came in to United's rescue 18 minutes in to the game. Richard Mbulu hit the post with a well taken strike with his left foot. He profited from an exquisite pass from Matome Mabeba from the left and side.

Richard Ofori was sloppy at the back tonight. He committed two blunders in a space of six minutes but fortunately he didn't concede.

On his first errors he punched the ball that looked easy to handle and dropped in to the path of Manuel Kambala. He tried to loop it with his head but Ofori did well to recover and catch the ball.

The Ghanaian then dropped another ball from Gerald Phiri's free kick on the right and side but recovered quickly to hold on to the ball. His ball distribution was also below the par.

The home side played in patches. An unexpected recipient almost put the Team of Choice in the lead. Rushine De Reuck directed his header over the bar after he was spotted by Daylon Claasen before the interval.

Mxolisi Kunene put Maritzburg in the lead after 51 minutes. Baroka were caught on transition. Thabiso Kutumela instigated the goal exchanging some neat passes with Claasen. Kunene utilised his pace to get through the defence of Baroka before his attempt bubbled off Elvis Chipezeze.

Kunene should have killed off the game on the hour-mark but Chipezeze was at his best to deny him. Maritzburg played better in the second, especially on transition.

Judas Moseamedi came in for Jeremy Brockie in the second half and missed a glorious opportunity to put the game to bed. Kunene was a provider this time around.

Baroka dominated possession but lacked the cutting edge in front of goals.

Results:

Maritzburg United (0) 1

Baroka FC (0) 0

The Mercury

