Itumeleng Khune’s sister dies in house fire

CAPE TOWN – The sister of Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has been killed in a house fire in Ventersdorp.

According to the Daily Sun, Mapula Khune’s body was found in her grandmother’s house in the early hours of Thursday morning.

An informant told the newspaper: "It is not the main house that was burnt down, but an outdoor room where Mapula was sleeping. The incident happened at their grandmother's house in Ventersdorp in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

"People called the police around 4 to 5am when they realised the room was on fire. When the police arrived, she was burned beyond recognition. The family is now waiting for the postmortem."

Ventersdorp police confirmed the incident, which was reported at 5am.