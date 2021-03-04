Itumeleng Khune’s sister dies in house fire
CAPE TOWN – The sister of Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has been killed in a house fire in Ventersdorp.
According to the Daily Sun, Mapula Khune’s body was found in her grandmother’s house in the early hours of Thursday morning.
An informant told the newspaper: "It is not the main house that was burnt down, but an outdoor room where Mapula was sleeping. The incident happened at their grandmother's house in Ventersdorp in the wee hours of Thursday morning.
"People called the police around 4 to 5am when they realised the room was on fire. When the police arrived, she was burned beyond recognition. The family is now waiting for the postmortem."
Ventersdorp police confirmed the incident, which was reported at 5am.
"Neighbours allegedly saw smoke coming from the house in Tshing, which is just outside of Ventersdorp. They called emergency services, who found the body of a 27-year-old,“ Ventersdorp police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh told IOL.
She was in the back room, on top of the bed, and only the back room caught fire. Investigation into this matter continues.
IOL Sport