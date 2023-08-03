Stellenbosch Football Club have snapped up Ivory Coast international Oura Anicet and he could fill the void left by their Argentinian match-winner Júnior Mendieta, who was signed by Mamelodi Sundowns last month. The 23-year-old Anicet plays as a winger but has also proved his worth as an attacking midfielder playing on the left flank. He has two caps for his country’s national team.

On Tuesday, Mendieta emerged as the big winner at the club’s awards function. He was crowned the SFC Footballer of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year following a season in which he scored 10 goals and recorded eight assists. Anicet has been playing for former CAF Champions League title holders ASEC Mimosas for the past two seasons. Previously he also competed in the Armenian top-flight league with Masis FC and Lori Vanadzo. The 23-year-old winger brings a mix of talent and experience to the Stellies squad and his height could prove an asset in the striking zone.

“Oura is a very exciting talent and exactly the type of player we need,” said Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker. “He’s a very creative footballer who plays off the cuff and is very difficult to play against for those marking him. “He has great technical abilities on the ball and possesses a lot of pace, energy and unpredictability in his game. We are very positive and confident that he will have a big impact this season.”

Stellenbosch FC's talent scouts made another raid in Africa and this time they bolstered their squad with the acquisition of Gambia youth international, Salifu Colley. The 19-year-old Colley has represented the West African country at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup and Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations. The highly rated winger joins the ‘Maroon army’ after a successful domestic and international season in which he won the GFA League First Division in The Gambia playing for Real de Banjul.

“Salifu is a young and talented footballer who has done exceptionally well in the last year, having excelled at the Under-20 World Cup and Under-20 AFCON,” said Barker. “He’s a very exciting talent and we are very pleased to have brought him on board and for the opportunity to help him develop and reach his full potential.” The Winelands club also dipped into the local market to secure the services of 24-year-old defensive midfielder Genino Palace from relegated Maritzburg United. The 24-year-old has previously spent time in Portugal and was part of the Bafana Bafana set-up at this year’s Cosafa Cup.

“We are delighted with the signing of Genino Palace,” said Barker. “He’s a very energetic and exciting midfielder who we had monitored throughout last season. “He adds a lot of value to our team as a box-to-box midfielder who can add to both our defence and our attack. He’s very athletic and a technically good footballer, who we are very pleased to have added to our ranks.” Stellenbosch is preparing for their DStv Premiership opener at home to Orlando Pirates on Saturday night.