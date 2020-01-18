Leopards have struggled to tighten their defence, conceding 27 goals in 17 league outings while the Amakhosi have rattled the net on 36 occasions in the same number of games.
That Lidoda Duvha have changed their technical team has not helped their situation.
They now hope Cavin Johnson will steer their ship to safety following a poor first round of games. Johnson, a victim of early dismissal at AmaZulu this season, has openly said he will prioritise discipline at the back as a start in building his team.
“Our main problem has been conceding goals in the critical phases of the game. Against Bloemfontein Celtic we were 2-0 down in the first 20 minutes. Against Chippa United we were 1-0 down in 30 seconds. We need to fix that before the Chiefs game. We have to work on our mentality.