Jomo Cosmos could play GladAfrica Championship football next season

Johannesburg - Relegated Jomo Cosmos have been handed a lifeline and could play GladAfrica Championship football next season following discoveries of Hungry Lions fielding an ineligible player in 10 of their 30 games. Jomo Cosmos submitted a formal complaint through their legal representatives with regards to the 'illegal' fielding of a player who is still on their books.

Story continues below Advertisement

"It has recently come to our attention, Mr Tshepo Mohlala(the player) has been playing for Hungry Lions Football Club during the 2021/2022 football season, despite being a player of our client," read the charge sheet of the Premier Soccer League. "The player has never been cleared nor released by Jomo Cosmos Football Club and hence any games played for Hungry Lions Football Club constitute a breach of NSL handbook rules 30,31 and 32.”

Tshepo Mohlala, who was a part of the Ezenkosi amateurs set up in the 2015/2016 featured in matches that Hungry Lions managed to collect 15 points, he could be the reason the Northern Cape side are docked of these points which would subsequently relegate them and ensure Jomo Cosmos another season in the second tier of South African football. Cosmo concluded their GladAfrica Championship campaign in 15th position after accumulating 28 points in their 30 matches.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lions, who currently sit 11th on the log with 36 points could end up on 24 points if they are found guilty on the charges placed on them and that would mean they finish bottom of the log and Cosmos jump out to safety. Lions and Mohlala are set to appear before the PSL DC on the 27th of June and will know their fate thereafter. @ScribeSmiso

Story continues below Advertisement