Jomo Cosmos found guilty of falsifying documents in case against Hungry Lions - reports

Johannesburg - According to reports, Jomo Cosmos have withdrawn their case against Hungry Lions after being found guilty of falsifying documentation in an attempt to remain in the GladAfrica Championship. Ezenkosi had filed a complaint against Hungry Lions and Tshepo Mohlala at the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee.

Cosmos claimed that Lions had fielded the ineligible Mohlala, who was registered as a Cosmos player at the time in 10 matches that they managed to accumulate 15 points, points that would need to be docked if found guilty, thus relegating the club and keeping Cosmos up for at least another season. However, it has emerged that there was no truth to those claims and that Cosmos had falsified documentation with a picture the club found on Facebook. “While in preparation for the matter that was set down by the disciplinary committee today [Monday] for 17h30, in representing Hungry Lions and player Thato Mohlala, we as the legal team received a notice of withdrawal from Jomo Cosmos’ attorneys,” Lions Representative Karabo Tshabuse told SABC Sport.

“And it must be said on record that we received it having presented them with evidence that the player was never registered for Jomo Cosmos for the time in question – and actually, what we had presented to them is the cards for Safa and the records that show, conclusively, that the player had always been a Kaizer Chiefs development player. “We also have evidence that shows that Jomo Cosmos have fabricated the supposed playing cards that they used, in an attempt to prove the allegations – from a picture on Facebook, which was taken last year, when he was 21-years-old.”

Tshabuse also revealed that the Lion's were not just satisfied with this new development, and they wish to have Jomo Cosmos punished under the constraints of the law. "My instructions are to lodge a formal complaint at today’s hearing because both the player and Hungry Lions have suffered so much damages as a result of this unethical conduct of Jomo Cosmos,” Tshabuse continued.

“Even though the matter is being withdrawn, we are going to ask the prosecutor (Zola Majavu) to investigate and charge, and possibly ban Jomo Cosmos from ever participating in football – be it at a professional or amateur level. “Such conduct is not worthy of a place in our football. Just because he was relegated, it doesn’t mean he has to go to these desperate attempts to (retain a status)." @ScribeSmiso

