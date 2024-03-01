Jose Riveiro: Orlando Pirates don’t have luxury to drop more points

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has called for consistency ahead of Saturday’s match against Polokwane City at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium (3.30pm kick-off). It has been a concern for Riveiro that the Soweto giants have been unusually inconsistent in their DStv Premiership campaign this season.

After three seasons at the club, Riveiro has enjoyed a fair share of success. He won the 2022 MTN8, the 2022/23 Nedbank Cup and secured the second spot in the Premiership last season. But Pirates are currently fifth in the league on 26 points, behind Mamelodi Sundowns (42), Cape Town City and SuperSport United (both 31) and Stellenbosch FC (27).

Riveiro said Pirates will have to win “every match for the rest of the season”. “We are in a situation where we don’t have the luxury to drop points,” he said. “We want to at least finish the season in the second place and play continental football next season. So, we have dropped too many points in the first round of the season. So, going forward, not dropping points is the only thing on our mind.”

Riveiro said consistency was a challenge, but he felt his squad had the capacity to cope with winning backto-back games. His primary concern is the Premiership second-round results, although Pirates are still in with a chance to defend the Nedbank Cup title. “We know (it) is difficult to win backto-back, but we did it in the MTN8. We want to dream about doing it again in the Nedbank,” he said.

One player Riveiro is likely to field against Polokwane is striker Souaibou Marou, who joined the club a year ago from Cameroonian side Coton Sport, where he scored 21 goals in all competitions the season before. He has battled to secure a regular place in the starting line-up, but Riveiro will provide him with greater opportunities over the rest of the season. “I think Marou’s level is going to get even a different dimension

in the second half of the season, and that’s what we all expect,” said Riveiro. “The young ones like (Relebohile) Mofokeng, Karim Kimvuidi, (Katlego) Otladisa have been around. Now we must make sure the adaptation is not an obstacle any more. It’s time for them to show their capacity, Marou as well.