It is rare, almost unheard of, for Irvin Khoza to shower praise on his coaches, but the Orlando Pirates boss spoke about Jose’ Riveiro in glowing terms at a school function in Orlando East this week. The ‘Iron Duke’, as the Pirates chairperson is popularly known, told an audience at the Lofentse Girls High School that Riveiro was a man of few words, but full of action.

Despite not being a big talker, the Spaniard was well-respected because of his success, which included winning the coveted MTN8 and Nedbank Cup with Pirates last season. “Well, Riveiro taught me what I now talk about, the power of silence,” said Khoza. “You can see he is a modest person. He doesn’t talk much.

“And I remember talking about it – he works hard in silence, and lets the results be your success. He is a hard worker behind the scenes. “But you won’t see it, because he has a demeanour that belies his fortitude, attitude and work ethic.” Pirates, as the 2023 Nedbank Cup winners, named the school as a beneficiary for a sports court, which cost R2million to build and was named after renowned coach and Nedbank Cup ambassador Pitso Mosimane.

“Lofentse Girls High School is nestled in the very heart of the community that gave birth to Orlando Pirates, further cementing the club’s commitment to its roots,” Pirates said in a statement. “The Pitso Mosimane multipurpose facility is expected to play a fundamental role in fostering the growth of soccer, netball and volleyball talents within the Orlando community and surrounding schools.” Lofentse is the first all-girls school to receive the multi-purpose court, and it will play a fundamental role in fostering the growth of soccer, netball and volleyball talents within the Orlando community and neighbouring schools.

Distinguished guests attended the event and included the minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa and Mosimane himself. Riveiro said he welcomed the international break. “As coaches, we like this period because we can affect a bit more what’s happening in the team during the break, without the pressure of competitions every three days,” said Riveiro.