Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has urged his players to guard against complacency when they visit Chippa United in the DStv Premiership today. Tipped to be a dominant force this season, the Sea Robbers are living up to that lofty billing having scored nine goals and conceded just two in their last two games. They thumped Royal AM 4-2 to register their first win in the league last Tuesday, redeeming themselves for their shock 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch FC in their opening match.

But that’s not all. They showed the teams who are competing with them for the MTN8 title, that they won’t give up on their crown easily as they hammered Sekhukhune United 5-0 in the quarter-final at home on Saturday. It was a top performance from the team. Striker Zakhele Lepasa racked up the first hat-trick of the season to take his tally to five goals in just two matches, which should send a strong warning to Pirates’ MTN8 semi-final opponents Stellenbosch FC.

It’s been an overall impressive start to the season for the Soweto club. The Ghost, therefore, should have ample reason to believe the team will improve from last season’s success in the MTN8, Nedbank Cup and second place finish in the league. Be that as it may, Riveiro has been in the game long enough to know that they will not always be at their best week in and week out – hence it is important to be realistic.

“In the end, it doesn’t matter if we play like this and we go to (Gqeberha) and we are too far from this level,” Riveiro said. “I am not saying that we must replicate this level every time, but the (point) I’m making is that our worst game is not too far from our best game. “However, if we manage to be there (at our best form on the day) then we are much closer to winning games because they (Chippa) are a good team as well.”

Riveiro is right. Pirates underestimate Chippa at their peril, especially when considering that the Chilli Boys were unbeaten and didn’t concede in their first two matches in the league. Chippa held both Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy to 0-0 draws. Coach Morgan Mammila’s team will take positives from those matches and be extra motivated to face Pirates.

Riveiro is banking on their 12th man to steer them on at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. “We know every away game is difficult,” Riveiro said. “We expect the Buccaneers to come out in numbers and support us like they did in the last away game in (Gqeberha). It will be a difficult game as usual for Pirates.