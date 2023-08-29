Jose’ Riveiro knows that Orlando Pirates’ striking contingent will not always be at their best – hence he’s called on the fans to continue supporting them. Pirates are one of the most lethal teams in front of goal so far this season, having racked up 10 goals in four matches across all domestic competitions.

They didn’t stop there. Their strikers brought their scoring boots to continental football, too, as they beat Djabal Club 4-0 on aggregate in the CAF Champions League preliminary round. Zakhele Lepasa, who had scored the lone goal in Comoros, notched a brace while Patrick Maswanganyi also opened his account in the colours of Pirates in the return leg this Friday in Orlando. It’s been a good start to the season for the Lepasa, who has scored eight goals in six matches. An impressive return for the striker who was loaned out to SuperSport United earlier this year due to poor form.

But as Pirates prepare to host struggling Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium in the DStv Premiership tonight, Riveiro knows that his strikers might not be at their best. “We must support them at this moment, and we must support them when the goals are not coming, and the balls are not finding the back of the net. It’s always about confidence and time,” he said. Pirates were so good and comfortable against Djabal on Friday, that the players even had time to do show off against the Islanders – actions that Riveiro wasn’t too convinced about.

“I think everything in football is fine as long as it’s useful to gain metres and eliminate (the opposition) players, to feed the next player in the next line,” Riveiro said. “Everything is alright – bicycles, step on the ball – but with a purpose. If we do it only for the sake of doing it, I don’t know, but it is what it is ... “The technical tricks in football are beautiful, but again, with a purpose. When you eliminate somebody, fine. You lose the ball, it’s not fine. Not at all.

“But not with just these kinds of tricks, we don’t like to lose the ball and we don’t want to lose time with the way we are trying to play. “We manage to do it sometimes but trust me, we want to go to the goal as soon as possible. We like to play with speed and sometimes if we step on the ball too much we are going against that plan.” Riveiro’s players will have to eliminate as many players as they can against the Citizens, who are also enduring trying times.