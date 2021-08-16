Josef Zinnbauer quits as Orlando Pirates head coach

This came after the Soweto giants were eliminated from the MTN8 at the first hurdle, but crucially, before the new DStv Premiership season kicks off.

“I would like to thank the Chairman and management for the opportunity they have given me. Unfortunately, my time at the Club has come to an end. I have enjoyed my time here and would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the supporters,” said Zinnbauer.

“I have spent the last two years away from my family and for this reason I have decided to hand in my resignation. I would like to wish the Club and its supporters all the best for the future.”

This is a developing story.