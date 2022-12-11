Josta Dladla expects big things from Nkosingiphile Ngcobo at Kaizer Chiefs

Durban - Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Josta Dladla has shown his support for the club’s starlet Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, saying he expects him to be a huge star for the club in the near future. Ngcobo has found it incredibly difficult to solidify a starting berth in coach Arthur Zwane's side as the Naturena-based team continue to rebuild their squad into one that is capable of winning trophies.

The 23-year-old product of the Amakhosi Academy has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Chiefs, but has only registered two starts with Keagan Dolly occupying his preferred attacking midfield role. “Mshini” would've been left frustrated at the arrival of the World Cup break as he played one of his best games against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates in October. However, Dladla, who spent six successful years with the Glamour Boys believes Ngcobo is different from any player on Chiefs’ books and it's only a matter of time before he is running the show for Zwane’s side.

"He's a quality player, he was one of the lights that shone brightest for Chiefs last season when the team was struggling, he was the one saving Chiefs," said Dladla.

"He's the one that you look to when the team wants to create opportunities in difficult times and score goals for the club as well. "We don't know what the issue is at the moment or reasons why he's not starting as often, only coach Arthur can tell you that but for me, he's a quality No 10 and always makes me feel like something will happen whenever he's in possession. "He came in against Pirates and produced a good performance but you could tell he wasn't sharp and the only way to get sharp is by getting minutes in your legs, but he'll have to fight for his right to play and hopefully that performance will boost his confidence."

Ngcobo and his Chiefs teammates will look to build on a fairly decent start to the season as they currently occupy fourth place on the Premiership standings, seven points off log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. While Zwane will be pleased with his team’s attack this season, he will however have his reservations about their leaky defence and could look to reinforce in the January transfer window with SuperSport United's Luke Fleurs a target. Chiefs will return to action on December 31 at Moses Mabhida Stadium as they visit Golden Arrows.