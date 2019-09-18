Independent Media has been reliable informed by a close source that Usuthu will hire Jozef Vukusic as their new coach. Photo: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Amazulu on Wednesday named Jozef Vukusic as their new head coach. Usuthu parted way with Cavin Johnson on Monday. The Durban based side is going through torrid times. They are languishing at the foot of the table with two points after five league outings.

A souce earlier told Independent media:

“Luc Eymael is not coming to AmaZulu. I've also heard people talking about Clinton Larsen (who was also fired by Chippa United on Monday) but there is no truth in to that speculation. Vukusic will take over the reigns. He is expected to be unveiled to players on Thursday,” the source stated yesterday morning.

Vukusic made his name last season at Polokwane City where he propelled the Limpopo based side in to top eight. Under his tutelage, his team played with fluidity and verve.

General Manager at Usuthu, Lunga Sokhela also said on Tuesday that they aiming to reveal the new coach on Friday.

“Obviously we were still finalising with Cavin Johnson today (Tuesday). Our next task is to do a quick shortlist. There's a lot of coaches that have shown interest. We will look at the CV's.

We are aiming to appoint the new coach by Friday and then we can announce him in to the media.

Obviously we still have to negotiate the salary demands,” Sokhela explained.

Breaking!



We wish to welcome Jozef Vukusic who will take over as Head Coach with immediate effect. The 55 year old Slovakian born coach is due to arrive in Durban this afternoon and be introduced to team on Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/tb5xnB08iu — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) September 18, 2019

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Usuthu will entertain Kaizer Chiefs at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi next week Tuesday.

“We won't put pressure in the new coach. The mandate is simple. He has to win football and realistically we have to collect as much points as possible in the next few games.

We have lost 13 points and that is a hell of a lot. We are concerned about the results but not about the squad of players that we have. We have quality in our team. We've collected seven points in the last 37 points on offer. It was becoming a trend. We were failing to collect points,” he added.

Usuthu shared the spoils with Lamontville Golden Arrows this past weekend and that proved to be Johnson's last game.

“We wanted to start on the good. We were worried about our start. We suppose to finish in the top eight last season but we did well to survive relegation.

We agreed that we will strengthen our and collect points as early as possible.” Sokhela concluded.

The Mercury

Like us on Facebook