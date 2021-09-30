Judas Moseamedi helps Stellenbosch FC youngsters stay on the right path

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch FC's in-form striker Judas Moseamedi is hoping his team can maintain their positive start to the new season against Baroka FC on Saturday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. Moseamedi, who joined Stellies from Maritzburg United during the off-season, has been red-hot in front of goal since arriving at the Danie Craven Stadium.

The former Bafana Bafana striker had netted three goals already in the first five matches, which has propelled the winelands outfit to a lofty third place on the Dstv Premiership table. He also has a assist and has formed lethal combinations with fellow strikers Waseem Isaacs and Stanley Dimgba. Baroka, meanwhile, have also enjoyed a solid season thus far with the Limpopo-based side currently in sixth place with two victories, although they will look to return to winning ways at home after going down to AmaZulu in their last match.

Moseamedi therefore expects another tough encounter on the road, but claims Steve Barker's team have prepared well and are ready for the challenge to maintain their momentum. "I think it is going to be a good encounter if you look at the way we started the season. We haven't lost and we are third and that's a great thing," the 27-year-old forward said. "We are now looking forward to this one and we are already preparing for them. We know what they can bring. We will be ready for them and look forward to collecting those points."

Moseamedi's experience has not only shone on the field with his goals, but he has made an altogether bigger contribution by guiding youngsters such as Devin Titus. The 20-year-old has been a revelation for Stellies in the midfield since making his Dstv Premiership debut in the eKapa derby against Cape Town City. The Bishop Lavis-born youngster will certainly grow in his performances alongside Moseamedi as Stellenbosch look to maintain their early season promise