Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Junior Mendieta opens Mamelodi Sundowns account in narrow win over Richards Bay

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Junior Mendieta finds the gap during their DStv Premiership game against against Richards Bay at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday

Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Junior Mendieta opened his Mamelodi Sundowns account when he back of the net in the 11th minute of their DStv Premiership game against Richards Bay in Durban on Wednesday evening.

The win saw the reigning champions keep their 100% record in the league, and extend their lead to eight points over SuperSport United, who have played two fewer matches.

After two imoressive wins against Golden Arrows and Chippa United, Rhulani Mokwena’s men had to work hard for the win in Durban.

Argentinian Mendieta scored his first goal for the club after collecting a sublime through pass from fellow South American, Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro.

Richards Bay, who were looking for their first win of the season, proved they would be no pushovers as they held their own from then on as Sundowns looked to close the game.

As things stand, anyone would be foolish for betting against Sundowns to seal seventh straight title. Their next game in the league sees them travel to Limpopo to face newly promoted Polokwane City, whi will have to put up the barricades if they are to get anything from the game.

Richards Bay will welcome Sekhukhune as they look to pick up their first win of the season.

IOL Sport

