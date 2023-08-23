Junior Mendieta opens Mamelodi Sundowns account in narrow win over Richards Bay

Junior Mendieta opened his Mamelodi Sundowns account when he back of the net in the 11th minute of their DStv Premiership game against Richards Bay in Durban on Wednesday evening. The win saw the reigning champions keep their 100% record in the league, and extend their lead to eight points over SuperSport United, who have played two fewer matches.

𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚



This Lucas Ribeiro assist for Junior Mendieta's first goal for Sundowns is sublime



After two imoessive wins against Golden Arrows and Chippa United, Rhulani Mokwena's men had to work hard for the win in Durban. Argentinian Mendieta scored his first goal for the club after collecting a sublime through pass from fellow South American, Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro.

Richards Bay, who were looking for their first win of the season, proved they would be no pushovers as they held their own from then on as Sundowns looked to close the game. 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞!



Mamelodi Sundowns become the fourth team in the PSL to win their opening five matches of a season.



As things stand, anyone would be foolish for betting against Sundowns to seal seventh straight title. Their next game in the league sees them travel to Limpopo to face newly promoted Polokwane City, whi will have to put up the barricades if they are to get anything from the game.