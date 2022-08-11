Kaizer Chiefs announce the signing of Edmilson Dove

The Naturena-based club have been putting the 28-year-old former Cape Town City player through his paces in recent weeks and announced his signing, pending a work visa on Thursday.

Johannesburg - Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have bolstered their squad ahead of the new season with the signing of Mozambique international Edmilson Dove.

"Amakhosi have added Edmilson Gabriel Dove to their squad list for the 2022-23 season on a two-year deal with a further one-year option," the club confirmed on their social media.

"The talented left-footer who is able to play at wing-back and centre-back has been training with Amakhosi and will be eligible to play once his paperwork has been finalised."

Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has been vocal about the club's desire to fill two vacant spots, that of a No 9 and a left-footed centre back. It appears Edmilson has done enough to fill one of those positions, and has earned himself a move back to South Africa and into the Chiefs squad for the foreseeable future.

Chiefs also welcomed the return of David Mathebula, who has joined the club's junior ranks as the Under-19 coach and also an assistant to the Diski Challenge team.