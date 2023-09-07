Kaizer Chiefs have apologised to the PSL, sponsors and football fraternity for the raucous behaviour of their fans at Mbombela Stadium recently. The public apology is in keeping with a directive from the PSL’s Disciplinary Committee, which ordered Chiefs to make a public apology after fans pelted coach Molefi Ntseki as he left the field following a 1-0 Premiership defeat to TS Galaxy on 20 August.

At the DC hearing, advocate Zola Majavu, the PSL’s prosecutor, ordered Chiefs to publish their apology on the club’s website. On Tuesday, Amakhosi announced: “Kaizer Chiefs hereby unreservedly apologises to the PSL, all PSL member clubs, TS Galaxy FC and all of its peace-loving supporters, for the behaviour of some of its supporters at the club’s PSL fixture against TS Galaxy FC at Mbombela Stadium on 20 August 2023. “The club condemns this poor and unacceptable behaviour in the strongest possible terms.

We have commenced a process of engaging with Kaizer Chiefs' branches on supporter behaviour at football matches." This was the second time in four months that angry Chiefs fans hurled missiles at a coach. In May, Arthur Zwane, now Ntseki's assistant, was pelted with objects after Chiefs lost to SuperSport United at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Rustenburg.

Mysteriously, Chiefs were let off scot-free because the PSL did not charge them for yet another show of riotous behaviour. In September last year, Chiefs were fined R200 000 following unrest caused by supporters at the Danie Craven Stadium after their 4-3 penalty-shootout victory over Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 quarter-finals, with half of that amount suspended. On that occasion, the DC found that the PSL did not have enough security on duty, and as a result, fans could invade the field at one stage.