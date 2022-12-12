Kaizer Chiefs are making progress under Arthur Zwane, says former star Morgan Gould

Durban — Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Morgan Gould has thrown his weight behind coach Arthur Zwane’s project at the club. Zwane, a long-time servant of the Naturena-based club was promoted from the academy structures to firstly an assistant coach to Start Baxter last season but was handed the head coach reins at the start of the season.

Although incredibly entertaining, the inconsistent nature of Zwane’s attempts at rebuilding the club into something similar to that of yesteryear has seen him attract detractors. However, Gould - who won two league titles with Amakhosi in the 2012-13 and 2014-15 seasons - believes that Zwane has facilitated a certain level of progression since he took charge. “I think they are progressing and you need to look at how they won the (Soweto) derby,” Gould said.

“Any former Chiefs and Pirates player will tell you how much that means for both clubs and what sort of perspective it gives you moving forward. “They are making forward strides and they will continue to progress even further. “I like the process they’re going through right now, the hype, the disappointments, and the dismay because it will challenge them because what’s key is how you bounce back from all of these setbacks.”

The 39-year-old Gould, who is part of Sekhukhune United’s Diski Challenge technical team, believes that Zwane has come under unjust criticism and could do with support from the club’s fans. “They (Chiefs) know what they want from him. He knows what they expect him to do, so I don’t think it’s fair that anyone of us question whether he’s the right or wrong man to lead Chiefs,” Gould said. “We just need to support the team and if you don’t support, then just watch.”

Chiefs have shown both sides of their character in the first half of the season, irrepressible on their day but blunt and unimaginative on their worst. Their current fourth place spot on the Premiership standings is a fair reflection of their performances, and perhaps many might think being seven points behind log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns is a positive. Zwane’s charges face a tricky Golden Arrows outfit in their first game back from the World Cup break on December 31 at Moses Mabhida Stadium.