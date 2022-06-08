Kaizer Chiefs are the right club for me now - Kaizer Chiefs target Pule Mmodi

Johannesburg - Golden Arrows winger Pule Mmodi has finally broken the silence about his potential move to Soweto Giants Kaizer Chiefs. The Amakhosi are still in the crunching bit of massive revamps in the club's playing personnel and Mmodi has been listed as one of a few targets for the upcoming season. The club are reportedly at an advanced stage of negotiations with Abafana Bes'thende and an agreement between the two parties may be reached soon.

The 29-year-old Mmodi has been in sparkling form for Arrows in the last two seasons, but admits that a move to Chiefs might just be the right for him at this point in his career. “I think it’s my time to move on now. I have an option for one season which would expire at the end of the 2022/23 season. That’s the option when the new season starts, but we still have things to discuss, we haven’t sat down, just talks with the Chairlady (Mato Madlala) we haven’t sat down or anything,” he told iDiski Times.

“Kaizer Chiefs… I never supported them growing up, I never supported any team but I’m attracted to Chiefs as it’s a good team for me. I can be one of them." Mmodi is part of a long list of players new Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane feels are a true reflection of the club's culture and pedigree. His pace, skill and decisiveness in the opposition's box could be closely linked to that of '10111' himself in his heydays when he ran the Chiefs right flank all by himself.

The Naturena-based club are also reportedly engaged in talks to sign Swallows FC duo Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Dillon Solomons along with Kobamelo Kodisang who is based with Portuguese side Braga. @SmisoMsomi16 IOL Sport