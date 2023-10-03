Kaizer Chiefs are ‘very confident’ they can take down Cape Town City

Kaizer Chiefs striker Ranga Chivaviro is ready to contribute to the club after spending most of his first days with the team in the medical room. Chivaviro joined Amakhosi this season on a two-year deal, having been one of the deadliest strikers on the continent last season, scoring 17 goals for Marumo Gallants in all competitions.

But while his efforts for Gallants led the team to the CAF Confederations Cup semi-finals, his domestic efforts were futile as the club was relegated last season. And with Chiefs having beaten a lot of teams for his signature, including arch-rivals Orlando Pirates, he was expected to be the missing piece in Chiefs’ scoring puzzle. However, it wasn’t to be. He arrived injured before suffering another injury in their third league game against TS Galaxy last month. “I am alright. Obviously, I started slow because I was stalled by injuries here and there.

“But, I am back now and fully fit. I am trying to add value to the team,” Chivaviro said. “I always strive to add value because there’s so much quality at this club. I am happy that I am back and have rejoined the guys.” Chivaviro is right, there’s a lot of quality at Chiefs – with the club having made no fewer than 10 signings during the transfer windows, including Colombian striker Jasond Gonzalez. So, given that the duo are the team’s out-andout strikers, they are competing for starting berths.

And Chivaviro knows that he’ll have to work hard to get the nod. “With the plans that the coaches have, as a player you need to adapt. Not everything is going to be comfortable or the way you want it to be,” he said. “Coming to an institute like this you need to adapt to the way that things are done here and it’s my responsibility to make sure that I fit in.”

Chivaviro is not doing that all by himself though. Coach Molefi Ntseki has also become a father-figure to the players who is easy for them to chat to about anything. “He’s someone that you can talk to freely and openly. Personally, I talk to him from time to time,” the 30-year-old said.

“I think the guys can attest that he’s someone we can go to and speak freely. It doesn’t have to be football related, it can be a personal matter as well. “He’s someone that gives you the opportunity that you can come and speak to (him). “He’ll obviously give you the advice that you need and it will be up to you to take it or not.”

Chivaviro and his teammates will have no choice but to heed to Ntseki’s instructions when they host Cape Town City at FNB Stadium in the league tonight. After all, the coach was the brains behind the operation when they beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 in their last league match to bounce back from bowing out of the MTN8. “We are very confident, coming from the 2-1 win against Sekhukhune.