Kaizer Chiefs’ Arthur Zwane unfazed about what potential Soweto derby loss could mean for his future

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane has expressed that he is not worried about the implications of what his side’s result in the Soweto derby will have on his future. Amakhosi are hard at work as they gear up for a difficult clash against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.

The 49-year-old mentor has come under fire recently as a spate of inconsistency hampers the club’s ambition for the 2022/2023 season. Chiefs occupy fifth spot on the DStv Premiership log, three points away from their next opponents Pirates and five off second-placed SuperSport United. However, Zwane has dismissed any questions surrounding his immediate future and whether their next result against their rivals will signal his exit.

He also highlighted the importance of ensuring that his players don't lose focus on the job at hand against Pirates. “As far as I know, I’m the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs and I’ve always been saying this that the club has always had a plan, we’ve got a plan,” he told members of the media. “I’m not going into this game worried about my job or worried about any other things, the focus is on playing this game and making sure the players apply themselves correctly.”

Zwane and his Chiefs side will be looking to continue their recent dominance over their fiercest rivals, holding a four-game undefeated streak against the Sea Robbers. @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport