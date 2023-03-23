Kaizer Chiefs’ Arthur Zwane waxes lyrical about reborn Ashley Du Preez

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has given a glowing reference regarding a seemingly reborn Bafana Bafana international Ashley Du Preez. The 25-year-old attacker, although with glimpses of brilliance, has struggled to make his mark at Amakhosi since he arrived at the beginning of the season, leading to him losing his place in the national team as well.

The former Stellenbosch FC player terrorised defenders for fun last season, including those of Chiefs, on his way to recording 12 goal involvements (nine goals, three assists) in 30 appearances in all competitions. At Chiefs, however, he has found himself on the wrong side of high-profile misses and those habits spilt over into his national team performances as well. The Cape Town-born player has been criticised during the course of the season even though he is en route to matching the kind of numbers that deemed him one of the best in South Africa last term.

Zwane has continued to show faith in Du Preez, playing him in a variety of positions across the frontline, leading to him recording six goals and four assists. The 49-year-old coach spoke to the media following his team’s hard-fought victory against Maritzburg United last week, expressing his joy at the form of Du Preez, who was instrumental in two of Chiefs’ three goals on the day. “We’ve always believed in Ash — top player, top striker, very explosive and a team player too. Unfortunately for him, his progress was hampered by injuries,” Zwane said.

“Whenever he came back, when we thought he had regained his form, some niggling injuries would take him out for some time. But I’m happy now he’s doing well for himself and managed to play 90 minutes. “The turning point for Ash was actually on the very same field where he played against Maritzburg, again he managed to play 120 minutes. I told myself that as long as we are able to keep him on the field for 90 minutes anything can happen in our favour.” Du Preez and Zwane will have more time to continue working on his improved play with the striker having missed out on a call-up for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.