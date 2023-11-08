Kaizer Chiefs beat Cape Town Spurs for morale-boosting win ahead of Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs will head to the Soweto derby on Saturday with their tails up after beating Cape Town Spurs 3-2 at an empty FNB Stadium on Wednesday night. Chiefs moved up to seventh with this result on 14 points, easing the pressure – that resulted in the sacking of coach Molefi Ntseki – on the team.

But with this match played behind closed doors due to the ban of the fans who were punished for acts of hooliganism, it must have been the broadcaster’s dream as well. However, for those who graced the deserted venue, this all but seemed to be a training session that could have easily been played at the Taung Village. Apart from the 2-1 lead at half-time, it was Chiefs all round as the development coaches – except for Vela Khumalo – doubled up as ball boys as well.

The Chiefs’ mantra of ‘love and peace’ which usually salutes the fans was warmly received by those in the bench, players on the stands and club bosses in the VIP suite upstairs. But of course, they’ll not be bothered a lot by the absence of the fans as they’ll want to take the spirit to the derby against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates instead. And for coach Cavin Johnson, who indeed looked like a man who was canvassing for the head coaching job having been resplendent in a black suit, this was a much-needed win.

Edson Castillo scored Chiefs’ opener after heading home his fifth goal of the season in all competitions as he continued his first start in the league. But the first half arguably belonged to Nkosingiphile Ngcobo who looked sharper and comfortable on the ball in his first start since the opening game of the season. Ngcobo came close to get his crowning moment of the night, having hit a hard and slow shot that came off a Spurs’ defender.

But thanks to the timely positioning of Ranga Chivaviro, the stocky striker was on hand to pounce home the rebound for his first goal in the colours of Amakhosi. The goal meant a lot to the striker as he fell on his knees before pointing to the heavens in celebration as his teammates embraced him in delight as well. That could have easily been Chivaviro’s second goal of the night hadn’t his curling effort sailed wide of the target in the opening stages of the encounter.

And having Chiefs missed a chance to turn their possession into more goals in the half, Luvuyo Phewa pulled one back for the visitors on the stroke of half-time. Chiefs, again, dominated proceedings in the second half and they came close to scoring via Mduduzi Mdantsane, but his shot was saved by Sam Ramsbottom.

And after surviving a scare from Bradley Ralani who rattled the crossbar, Christian Saile scored Chiefs third before Luke Baartman pulled another goal back for Spurs. In the end, though, it was a huge morale booster for Chiefs ahead of the derby against their bitter-rivals Pirates who’ll want to avenge the back-to-back losses of last season. In the day’s other games, Keenan Phillips scored the only goal as Moroka Swallows earned all three points against TS Galaxy. Steve Komphela’s Birds climbed up to fifth in the league.