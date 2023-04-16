Kaizer Chiefs benefit from extra-time penalty to beat Royal AM and advance to Nedbank Cup semi-finals

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs fought back from a goal down to beat Royal AM and book their spot in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Sunday night. Amakhosi join Orlando Pirates, Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune United in the final four of the Ke Yona competition.

Thwihli Thwahla captain Samuel Manganyi wouldn't have imagined he would be on the field let alone on the scoresheet as he came off the bench to score the opener a minute after entering the field. The stocky centre-back capitalised off poor Chief's marking and headed in at the near post, giving Royal AM the early advantage in the 28th minute. It was not long before the hosts, in particular Thabo Matlaba, handed the visitors a way back into the match with a bizarre own goal in the 36th minute.

The experienced fullback rashly rushed back to try and clear with his head but his touch directed the ball towards his net and bamboozled goalkeeper Xolani Ngcobo into goal. Just as it seemed the tiredness started to creep in for both teams, Mduduzi Vilakazi emerged of the bench to win a penalty for Chiefs in the first stanza of extra-time. Yusuf Maart showed the requisite bravery as he stepped up and converted, his effort bouncing in off the crossbar.

The opening quarter of an hour saw an even match as both teams looked lively when in possession but denied each other spaces to exploit in transition, making set-pieces the most realistic chances of goals. The Amakhosi supporters had to endure an tense second half as they struggled to get hold of the ball and were forced to rely on counter-attacks that failed to materialise. The best chance for the travellers came through the in-form Ashley du Preez who spun behind the Royal AM defence but before he could roll the ball in for a free Christian Saile at the far post, his low cross was blocked by sliding Manganyi in the 62nd minute.