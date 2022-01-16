Kaizer Chiefs build up a head of steam at training as Nurkovic and Manyama regain fitness

Cape Town — After long-term injuries, the imminent return of striker Samir Nurkovic and midfielder Lebogang Manyama augers well for Kaizer Chiefs, who made their way up the Premiership standings, before the mid-season break, at the end of last year. Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane said the squad have been working hard at a 12-day training camp. This week the Chiefs will be joining the Warriors FC squad ahead of Saturday’s semi-final against Amabutho.

With the African Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon, the usual festive- season break is longer than usual, and clubs have used the time to prepare for the restart of the Premiership. The Serbian Nurkovic and Manyama have been easing into the training routines, and Zwane feels the duo will be ready for selection when Chiefs play Cape Town City on February 15. “So far so good in terms of the response from the boys. It has not been easy obviously because we are coming back from a situation of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Zwane.

"It has helped to get about 10 to 12 days of rest and spending some time with our families. "This gave us all an opportunity to reflect. Coming back now for the second round of the PSL games, you can be sure it is going to be demanding. “I think after a few days of training, the boys are not looking bad. They are looking good even those coming from injuries like Samir and Lebo. They are both looking good.

"After a few sessions, the boys have responded positively, and we are looking forward to the games.” "Hopefully, we will not experience some bad injuries in camp, and by the time we play our next game, we will have everyone available for selection." Meanwhile, Premiership upstarts Royal AM have had enough of ongoing speculation that their star striker Victor Letsoalo is on his way to Kaizer Chiefs.

Royal AM, have released a hard-hitting statement which reads: “Royal AM wishes to distance itself from all media statements both print and electronic about the imminent sale of Victor Letsoalo to Kaizer Chiefs. “As a team, we think that people out there are trying to course instability in our team, and cause confusion. “We want to set the record straight and state categorically that we have not been in discussions with anyone concerning our player besides what we hear on media.

“We are also not interested to sell the boy as he is an important part of our participation and progress in the league. The player is contracted to us, and we have exercised our option until 2023. “We wish to request all people to refrain from these malicious statements which are damaging to the image of our team and brand Royal AM. “We all have to act responsibly and stop punting for the release of the player from our team. We are a professional team and we are just asking to be treated as such. There is no deal nor any discussions with anyone.

“I hope this matter is now laid to rest, and we would appreciate everyone to allow our team to continue with our successful journey in the PSL. More so considering where we come from and what we went through. “We respect people’s opinions and wishes which people are entitled to, but we also believe that our position should be respected that there is a NOT FOR SALE board now.“ @Herman_Gibbs