Kaizer Chiefs can beat any team ’with right mentality, attitude’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs’ attacking midfielder Lazarous Kambole is wary of the threat posed by Stellenbosch FC, saying they’ll have to be at their best and tread carefully if they are going to bag their third win in a row in all competitions. Amakhosi have been impressive lately. Before the international break, they defeated rivals Orlando Pirates in the league to claim Soweto’s bragging rights for the first time this season after three successive Derby losses. That win moved the Glamour Boys from 11th to ninth on the log standings on 23 points, three behind eighth-placed TS Galaxy and 17 behind leaders and champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand. ALSO READ: Samir Nurkovic scores the only goal as Kaizer Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates in Soweto Derby However, it was on Saturday that they claimed what could be their biggest win of the season.

They defeated two-time African champions Wydad Casablanca to keep their chances of qualifying for the CAF Champions League knockout stage alive.

Currently, hey are third in Group C with eight points, level with second-placed Horoya Athletic Club and two behind leaders Wydad. In order to qualify for the quarter-finals, they’ll have to defeat Horoya in the last game of the group stage away from home.

“The game was tough because we were a man down,” said Kambole, referring to Daniel Akpeyi’s red card in the first half.

“We changed our system to adjust to the game but the most important thing is that we won. It was a great effort from the team.”

Kambole added: “We’ve played two difficult games and we won both of them. We were not winning in the previous matches, so it’s a huge morale booster for the team and for us as players.

“We are just looking forward to the next game.”

The Glamour Boys’ next match will be Tuesday when they host Stellenbosch FC in a league match at FNB Stadium with an eye on breaking into the top eight.

However, that will easier said than done, given that Stellies are also looking for maximum points.

Stellenbosch are 13th on the standings with 22 points, one behind Chiefs. A top eight finish is still realistic for them but they have to ensure that they go all out in their last 10 matches, which are going to be tricky as all their opponents also need points.

“Looking at the calibre of the team, I think we can beat any team with the right mentality and attitude,” Kambole said.

“I am confident and positive. The fact that we’ll be playing at home against Stellenbosch, I am sure we have a great chance of winning.”

Happy Family Day #stelliesfamily 🍇

We're out and about today with some Easter cheer, giving our communities something sweet on this Family Day🍫#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch #FamilyDay pic.twitter.com/iQRisyAlt4 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) April 5, 2021

Coach Gavin Hunt’s men might be on a purple patch, but they have a habit of stuttering against the so-called smaller teams. In the first round early this year, Chiefs were held to a goalless draw by Stellies at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.

“They are a great side, especially when they play Kaizer Chiefs. They become motivated and they double their efforts. So it’s up to us on how we are going to adapt to their threats because it’s not going to be easy. They’ll throw everything at us and we have to be ready,” Kambole said.

@Mihlalibaleka