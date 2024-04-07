Kaizer Chiefs’ Cavin Johnson after latest loss - we’re in a little bit of a hole

Following their 2-0 loss to Chippa United in their DStv Premiership clash on Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson seemed at a bit of a loss as he tried to explain the crisis which has befallen the club. It was Chiefs’ third defeat in four matches as they now face the real danger of falling out of the top eight.

In fact, with seven games remaining Chiefs have just 30 points from 23 matches, that includes eight wins and six draws for their eighth spot on the log. It was also the second loss in a row for interim coach Chiefs, after they went down 1-0 to the high-flying Stellenbosch FC earlier in the week.

Going backwards “As you said, one step forward, two steps backwards,” he told SuperSport TV. “I thought the first 20 minutes of the game belonged to us, we entered their area where we were supposed to score goals, probably 5-6 times.

"We break, we’re supposed to score but we don’t put it in the back of the net and then we suffer afterwards. “Then we give away two goals, the first goal was very soft from an out-ball throw, the second goal we don’t put pressure on the ball and they also get into the box and they score two goals.’’ Chiefs are now nine points behind second-placed Stellenbosch, while Orlando Pirates are pushing for second spot with 37 points.