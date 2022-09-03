Kaizer Chiefs charged for pitch invasion, PSL goes scot-free despite inadequate security

Johannesburg - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu on Saturday morning announced that Kaizer Chiefs will appear before the Disciplinary Committee on September 8. Although Chiefs were the visiting club, they have been charged for spectators invading the pitch during their MTN8 quarter-final match on August 28 against Stellenbosch at the Danie Craven Stadium in the Winelands.

From the available video footage of the scenes at the stadium, many of the unruly fans were sporting Chiefs' colours. That might be the reason why why the visiting club has been charged, and not the home side Stellenbosch. Usually, the home side takes the rap for unruly spectator behaviour. At one stage, when fans invaded the pitch during the match, Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune helped with the security by appealing to the fans to leave the field. Khune is the most loved Chiefs player of the current generation, and fans retreated when he waved them back.

After the match, however, Chiefs fans could not contain their excitement and invaded the field in their thousands. Khune had saved two kicks from the 'spot' in the shoot-out to ensure Chiefs won 4-3 on penalties and advanced to the semi-finals. The PSL provides security at all games. It has always been routine to check venues beforehand. From time to time, the PSL venues have been found unsuitable for a particular fixture, and it was moved elsewhere for various reasons.

The PSL also does not allow fans to run onto the pitch after matches, but last week the security stood by as fans streamed onto the playing area. Some of the fencing around the playing area were hopelessly inadequate and fans had little trouble breaching it. The pitch invasions also endanger lives, and Stellenbosch FC CEO Rob Benadie said in a post-match statement that he was relieved that no one came to harm during the chaos. Perhaps the time has come to hold the PSL accountable when security is not up to scratch. Chiefs and Stellenbosch could start by charging the PSL for failing to provide adequate security at the Danie Craven Stadium.

