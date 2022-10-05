Kaizer Chiefs claim all three points from Soweto derby against Swallows FC

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs produced a clinical first half performance as they registered their first away win of the season after beating rivals Swallows 2-1 at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday night. This win moved Chiefs up to fifth on the log standings as they are level on points (14) with fourth-placed rivals Orlando Pirates who lost on Tuesday.

For a Soweto derby, the turnout was disappointing. But it was probably understandable given the late kick-off of 7.30 pm and tickets priced at a hefty R100. With no rivalry lost between the two sides, there were homecoming for a number of Chiefs’ players, including duo Sifiso Hlanti and Kgaogelo Sekgota. All eyes were on Chiefs to come away with the win, but Swallows had their own problems after sacking coach Dylan Kerr during the international break.

Musa Nyatama has since assumed the role of a player-coach, but he’s no stranger to the role having assumed it when Kerr was waiting for his work permit. The two teams endured slow starts to their respective campaigns, but it’s been Chiefs who’s shown flashes of improvement in their circulation. And that feat meant that Amakhosi came into the game as clear-favourites, while they were at the back of a 1-1 draw with AmaZulu in the MTN8 semis.

Their biggest Achilles heel, though, has been a porous defence that has let in early goals due to lack of concentration or from individual errors. At least here, they didn’t look like they’d concede first, given their impressive circulation of the ball and penetration of pockets of space early on. Their weakest link was up front, though, with striker Caleb Bimenyimana wasting two chances in the opening first 20 minutes of the encounter.

The lanky striker was initially set-up by Keagan Dolly across the face of goal and he completely missed the ball in his attempt for a tap-in. Again Dolly put him one-on-one with keeper Sanele Tshabalala with a defence splitting pass, but he dragged his cut-back until Swallows regrouped. But credit should go to Njabulo Blom for Chiefs’ decent start. The 22-year-old seems to be back in the right state of mind after a contractual saga.

Blom could easily break Swallows’ attack, while he was involved in his team’s press as well. That feat allowed Chiefs to have more numbers up front. As the game progressed Swallows also started to see more of the ball. So much so that Pentjie Zulu put a pin-point effort over the crossbar. Chiefs quickly annihilated that fire as they went in search of the lead. But Yusuf Maart’s half-volley took a deflection and sailed away for a corner-kick.

Chiefs’ resilience was duly rewarded as they finally took the lead on the stroke of half-time, with Bimenyimana glancing home a Sekgota cross. That goal took the pressure off the Burundian as he drew a standing ovation from the Chiefs supporters who had been on the edge of their seats. Dolly proved that he’s class, though, beating Tshabalala with a hard and low set-piece from distance as Chiefs went into the break with a bit of comfort.

After enjoying possession in the first half, Chiefs’ job was cut out for them in the second. They had to defend their lead and go in search of more goals. But they were on the back foot in the opening stages of half as the hosts made inroads in their half, while their defence fought hard to keep them in the game. But they finally cracked as Tshediso Patjie whipped in a lovely cross behind back-four founding Waseem Isaacs who’s dividing header halved the deficit.