Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt drops Samir Nurkovic bombshell

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs' frustrations were only compounded on Wednesday night after their 2-2 DSTV Premiership draw with Black Leopards. While giving his post-match interview, Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt also dropped a bombshell by revealing that Samir Nurkovic's continued absence is not due to tactical or injury reasons. "Nurkovic has been fit for two weeks but there are other problems. The problems can be sorted out. He could play but let's leave that for another day," said Hunt, whose comments indicate that the Serbian was absent due to off the field issues. Chiefs have lacked finesse this season and they are currently closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top of the league. After six games, they trail log leaders Sundowns by eight points and are clear of last place Maritzburg United by five points. ALSO READ: Daniel Cardoso wants Kaizer Chiefs to start climbing the ladder

Part of their lack of chemistry on the field has been due to the absence of Nurkovic. The 28-year-old proved to be a success at Naturena last season as he scored 14 goals from 31 games, helping the club to a second place league finish.

Amakhosi's defending was heavily exposed in their game against Leopards. They were 2-0 down before half-time as costly defensive errors were punished with Ovidy Karuru scoring a brace and haunting his former club.

Itumeleng Khune, who is regarded as one of the best ball distributing keepers in the PSL era, gifted Karuru the opening goal by uncharacteristically sending the ball straight to him.

"We gave them a start through unbelievable errors. You can't give a start like that. There were big mistakes from big players which have been happening since I came here. We have got to stick together and get through this. There were a lot of opportunities in the second half," said Hunt while discussing his side's mistakes.

ALSO READ: Gavin Hunt, Kaizer Chiefs will be thrilled to have Samir Nurkovic back

Whatever Hunt told his troops at half-time worked. They were a more composed unit in the second half as goals from Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Khama Billiat drew them level.

Inevitably the pressure will begin to mount on Hunt who was seen by many Chiefs fans as the answer to them winning the elusive league title. Hunt boasts three PSL league titles and will know what it takes to bring that glory to Naturena. But, for now, things are not looking great for the former SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits mentor.

Amakhosi's next league assignment will be against SuperSport at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday.

