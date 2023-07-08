Kaizer Chiefs continue spending spree with the acquisition of Tebogo Potsane

Johannesburg — Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have further bolstered their squad for the 2023/2024 campaign with the signing of Tebogo Potsane. The 29-year-old joins a long list of players ticked off the Amakhosi shopping list and becomes the club’s seventh acquisition of this transfer window.

Kaizer Chiefs’ march towards a new era of success gathered further momentum on Saturday with the signing of Tebogo Potsane, who was with Royal AM last season.#Amakhosi4Life #WelcomePotsane pic.twitter.com/mwgU0kZVu7 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 8, 2023 “Kaizer Chiefs’ march towards a new era of success gathered further momentum on Saturday with the signing of Tebogo Potsane, who was with Royal AM last season,” the club statement read However, it appears Amakhosi have got their man as the utility player put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the Naturena-based club and will be part of new Head Coach Molefi Ntseki’s group for the upcoming season.

The attacking midfielder has set to duel with the likes of Keagan Dolly, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and new arrival Mduduzi Mdantsane in the offensive positions and will add much-needed firepower. The diminutive figure of Potsane arrives with a great deal of experience having played well over 100 appearances for Free State Stars, Bloemfontein Celtic and the Royal AM. The Free State-born midfielder was said to have been on the shopping list of numerous top-flight clubs with his exit from Thwihli Thwahla imminent.

However, it appears Amakhosi have got their man, The Glamour Boys are currently undergoing massive changes both on and off the field having recently restructured their technical team placing Ntseki as ‘Head Honcho’ with Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard as his assistants. The club also reinforced its goalkeeping department with the return of legendary German coach Rainer Dinkelacker as an advisor to the goalkeeping group.