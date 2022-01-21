Kaizer Chiefs’ Covid-19 disciplinary hearing postponed again

Durban - Kaizer Chiefs disciplinary hearing owing to them missing league games against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows in December has been postponed to late February, PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed. Majavu insisted that the reason for the postponement of the hearing is to allow Chiefs to finalize an ongoing matter with the South African Football Association (SAFA).

The hearing was due to be held this Friday (January 21) at 16:00. “The matter proceeded before the PSL DC. Kaizer Chiefs brought upon an application for the DC to be stayed pending the outcome of their urgent referral of their dispute for arbitration under Safa. We agreed that the matter can and should be postponed,” said Majavu in a voice-note sent from the PSL to media stakeholders. The PSL have been criticised by many in the past for allegedly being favourable to the more financially affluent clubs, especially those from Gauteng. Majavu however insists that the matter will not be forgotten.