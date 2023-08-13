The two MTN8 quarter-finals between the Gauteng and Western Cape outfits this afternoon could make or break the season of the inland teams. Kaizer Chiefs are the most successful club in the history of the top eight competition – now known as the MTN8 – with 15 trophies.

But the Amakhosi are enduring an eight-season trophy drought, and they begin their campaign against Cape Town City FC who have collected three trophies in the past seven years in the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout, while they’ve had better finishes in the league. Cape Town City started the league with two twins on the trot, while Chiefs bagged a draw and a loss.

However, heading into this afternoon’s MTN8 clash against City at Athlone Stadium (3pm kick-off), the Amakhosi are not fazed by history and form. “Having played the two matches, we have tried different pairings and formations. We tried to look at our tactical understandings within the team,” Chiefs’ new coach Molefi Ntseki said this week.

“But the MTN8 is different … it’s a sprint. The league is more of a marathon. We must still play the same teams that we played in the second round. In the MTN8, however, you play once. We have to do well because the demands will be on us to win games.” City earned 1-0 wins against Polokwane City and Swallows in the league, while Chiefs are still trying to find the balance in their game. They scored in the 2-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns and drew 0-0 with Chippa United. Chiefs’ recent MTN8 history makes them aware that they won’t win games without scoring. Last year Amazulu booted them out in the semi-final on goal difference after the tie ended 1-1.

“It’s a Wafa Wafa as it says, it’s for us to go out there, do our best and win the game,” Ntseki said. “We tested how it would be like to be in the semi-finals last year. “Even though we didn’t lose a game, we were booted out of the cup. So this year, we are looking at going beyond the semi-final – reaching the final, and hopefully everything goes well by winning this trophy.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs’ Gauteng counterparts, Supersport United, want to use the competition to set their tone for the season. Supersport are expected to push serial champions Sundowns for the title after they incredibly finished third last term despite lacking resources.

Having bagged four points from their first two games in the league, it’s safe to say Supersport are on the right track. Coach Gavin Hunt knows how key it is to win the MTN8 en route to winning the DStv Premiership title. He achieved that feat with Bidvest Wits in the 2016/17 season. Supersport face Stellenbosch FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane today (6pm kick-off). “Has it (the MTN8) come at the right or wrong time? You don’t know. But it always comes at the start of the season, and gives you a good idea of where your team is,” Hunt explained.