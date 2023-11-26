Kaizer Chiefs ease their stress with hard-fought win over Swallows

Kaizer Chiefs eased their worries, for now, with a morale-boosting win as they defeated Soweto rivals Moroka Swallows 1-0 at the Dobsonville Stadium in a DStv Premiership clash on Sunday afternoon. Christian Saile scored the only goal of the game in the 81st minute as he received a deft through ball from Yusuf Maart before producing a neat finish to help his side bag a timely three points.

Both teams had opportunities in the first half but failed to capitalise. Swallows got their first opportunity in the sixth minute as Gabadinho Mhango opted to go straight for goal from a free-kick. The Malawi international attempted to test Amakhosi goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma who made his first start of the season. He did get his technique correct and his effort was narrowly wide. After the Dube Birds had their first chance, Chiefs dominated proceedings for a while and had a few opportunities, but their lack of confidence initially in front of goal was evident as their direction was generally poor.

Chiefs trouble Swallows early Chiefs' first good opportunity fell to Nkosingiphile Ngcobo who was gifted the ball in a good position after Sipho Sibiya made a poor defensive pass. With Swallows goalkeeper Akpeyi off his line, Ngcobo failed to work him. The Amakhosi would have another good chance a few minutes later as Saile was presented with a chance in a good position following a defensive mishap from Swallows. The Congolese ended up having his attempted pass cut-out by Keegan Allan.

Swallows would have to wait until near the half-hour mark to get their next chance. It fell to Mhango who drew a good save from Bvuma at point-blank range. That would prove to be the only shot on target from both teams in the first half. Chiefs had a good opportunity to score in the 53rd minute as Pule Mmodi found himself in a good position to score and forced a save from close range out of Akpeyi. The Amakhosi came close to scoring in the 78th minute as Saile played in Mmodi, who saw his shot cleared off the line with Akpeyi beaten.

For Swallows, the result ended a run of five games unbeaten in the league. Steve Komphela’s team will feel that they should have done better and come out from the game with at least a point. They had their share of opportunities which they failed to make the most of and were competitive. Chiefs will be happy with the result. They claimed a win against a Swallows side which has proven hard to breakdown this season and will hope to use the result to inspire confidence as they look to navigate further up the standings. Chiefs also now move into the top half of the league standings, and are just a point adrift of Swallows.