Kaizer Chiefs fight back from a goal down to beat Sekhukhune United in Durban

Kaizer Chiefs came back from a goal down to claim a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Wednesday. Amakhosi ended a two-game losing streak to climb to fifth spot on the DStv Premiership standings.

The visitors snatched the opener on the stroke of half-time through speedy winger Elias Mokwana after the home side fell asleep in their box. The nippy 24-year-old slipped by his marker before firing a low shot into the bottom left corner of Brandon Peterson’s goal to give his side the lead. Chiefs went into half time break a goal down but quickly found their feet and equaliser in the second through sensational new signing Edson Castillo.

The 29-year-old was on hand to put his head on a well-hit Ashley Du Preez shot inside a packed Sekhukhune box. Castillo scored his fourth goal of the 2023/2024 campaign. The comeback was completed for the Glamour Boys as their second as their second half impetus continued to reap rewards. Dove Edmilson was on hand with the decisive touch as glanced onto a Reeve Frosler cross, sending his effort into the bottom left corner, sending the rafters of Chiefs supporters into chaos in the stands.

An Amakhosi side looking to bounce back from a disappointing cup exit over the weekend introduced KZN homeboy Njabulo Ngcobo into their backline for regular Given Msimango. New signing Sibongiseni ‘Ox’ Mthethwa watched on from the bench as an expectant Durban crowd watched on with anxiety with the hopes of a first win in five matches. With CAF commitments on the horizon, Sekhukhune Head Coach Brandon Truter surprisingly fielded his best starting 11 with leading top scorer Chibuke Ohizu leading the forward line.

Amakhosi will now turn their attention to a home clash against Cape Town City next week while Babina Noko dust themselves off for CAF commitments at the weekend. In the day’s other game, champions Mamelodi Sundowns beat Stellenbosch FC 3-1 after also coming from back from a goal down. With only eight games played, the win moves Sundowns 10 points clear of second place Golden Arrows.