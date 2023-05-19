Kaizer Chiefs have to end the season on a high when they face Cape Town City

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs have been their own enemies this season and that’s why they must end the campaign on a high note against Cape Town City on Saturday . Regarded as the ‘love and peace nation' by those associated with the club, Chiefs supporters defied that slogan in their last league match in Rustenburg.

The angry group pelted the team with missiles when players were going to the dressing room after Chiefs lost 1-0 to SuperSport United to end any chance of finishing in the top three. It was already a week of disappointments from Chiefs as they had extended their trophy drought to eight seasons after losing to arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semi-final. And while the supporters’ act of hooliganism wasn’t condoned, their frustration by the club’s fall from grace was justified.

Most of the frustration was directed at coach Arthur Zwane, who was injured amid the ugly scenes, as the fans called for him to resign after a disastrous first season at the helm. Was it entirely his fault that Chiefs will end the season without anything to show for their efforts? Whatever the outcome might be of that assessment, Chiefs cannot host City at the Calabash this afternoon still licking their wounds. Instead, they must apologise to their supporters by playing their best football of the season.

Chiefs were their own enemies this season, causing costly mistakes at the back, while their strikers weren’t sharp up front as well. But if they want to show their supporters that they won’t be victims of their own mistakes next season, they must exert all their hurt on City – score goals and run a tight ship at the back. This is a game they can’t afford to lose anyway, given the fact that City are two points behind fourth-placed Chiefs.

With an overhaul also expected at the club in the upcoming transfer window, the time for everyone to audition for yet another campaign has reached its finale. With the team finish the season without anything to write home about, it means everyone didn’t ace their roles. That’s why the management should crack the whip on everyone who didn’t wear their heart on their sleeve, to open space for players who want to return the club to the top of SA football.