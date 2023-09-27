Kaizer Chiefs in no mood to turn the other cheek against Sekhukhune United

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika revealed that he and his teammates have processed the heartbreak of exiting the MTN8 over the weekend. Amakhosi are in Durban putting the final touches to their preparations for their next Premiership match against Sekhukhune United at Moses Mabhida Stadium at 7.30 on Wednesday.

The Glamour Boys have been challenged in recent days as a quick turnaround means they have to take the field three days after being controversially dumped out of the Wafa Wafa competition by Mamelodi Sundowns. Kwinika, one of the experienced heads in the Chiefs camp, admitted the defeat took a huge toll on them emotionally but the group has since recovered and is ready for the next challenge in the DStv Premiership.

Take on the chin “It’s one of those that you need to take to the chin and move on. I think the boys felt the pain but we know we always have a task at hand,” he said. “It’s all history now and we can’t change that, so it’s just for us to keep improving and getting better and get results because that’s what’s at stake now, three points.”

The 29-year-old also expressed his confidence in the progression of the Molefi Ntseki-led side and believes the team is heading towards the right direction. “We want to get back to winning ways because if you look at the performance side of it, it’s clear it’s happening, it shows what’s happening and it’s just up to us to get the results now.” Chiefs currently hold eighth spot on the standings having won two, drawn two and lost three matches in their first seven.

Amakhosi now face a side that has caused them a lot of problems last season.

First-ever league double Babina Noko completed a first-ever league double over Chiefs and they did not concede against their much-fancied opponents. When quizzed about whether the most recent meetings will have an influence in terms of the emotional side of the match, Kwinika explained that the past results did not tell the full story but Chiefs are more than prepared to right the wrongs of the previous campaign. “Football is a funny game, sometimes stats don’t count but I’ll refer to the game we lost against Sekhukhune at FNB, I don’t know how many chances we created so we could’ve won that game,” he explained.