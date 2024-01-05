Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune won’t be discouraged, dismisses retirement talk

Although he acknowledges age is no longer on his side, Itumeleng Khune is not about to entertain the “R” word just yet. Instead, the popular Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, who has been placed on ice by his club for disciplinary reasons, still dreams of more success in the DStv Premiership. His drive to add more achievements to an illustrious career that would see many readily go into retirement contented, has been fuelled by the continued love and support he enjoys from the football public.

For the 11th year running, Khune has received the highest number of votes for the popular Carling Cup competition and will be in goal for the All-Star team that will take on Carling Knockout winners Stellenbosch FC in Polokwane on Saturday. Speaking to the media on Thursday on the pitch of the host venue, the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Khune was frank as he responded to questions about his recent troubles with Chiefs, as well as how long he still believes he can keep going.

Kaizer Chiefs suspension Banished from the Amakhosi team after turning out drunk for training, the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and self-titled Mzansi’s No 1 described himself as being “well”, despite the “punishment” and lack of game time this season. “I am doing great. I am doing well. Everyone has seen that I’ve been keeping fit by training hard and (am) focused. As a 24-hour pro you can’t relax because at any given time you will never know where your destiny is,” he said.

“When they opened the votes (for the Carling All Stars) and I saw my name, I told myself that whatever I am going through, this is a blessing in disguise and I needed to stay ready for whatever is coming my way. “I am happy that I have managed to carry that through over the years; that I will have that never-say-die spirit and nothing will discourage me. I am happy. I’ve been keeping fit and I am happy that I am here.” At 36, Khune is one of the oldest players in the domestic league and his lack of game time has had many suggesting he call time on what has been a brilliant career. In this regard, the club’s decision to give him just a one-year contract early in the season would also seem to support that view. But retirement is not something he is contemplating, at least not yet.

“I always refer my story to that of Lionel Messi having won seven Ballon d’Ors and he is still hungry for more. I refer my story to that of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won five Ballon d’Ors and is still hungry for more, and he breaks records left, right and centre. He breaks records every league he plays in. “You can never be enough as a footballer. I’ve won four Goalkeeper of the Season accolades in the country, but I feel I can still win more of that, but obviously age is not on my side any more. “But obviously with my experience I can still achieve more, and I will never stop believing it is still possible. Gianluigi Buffon was still No 1 for Italy and Juventus until the age of 45, and he was going strong. It is up to you as a footballer how you behave and carry yourself and the goal you set yourself. I am still hungry for more success, and I have to prove it on the field.”